FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imported coffee stocks at eight-year high -ICO
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 13, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 8 days ago

Imported coffee stocks at eight-year high -ICO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Coffee stocks in importing countries have hit an eight-year high the International Coffee Organization (ICO) said in a monthly report on Friday, adding the inventories are providing a buffer against short-term supply concerns.

Coffee stocks totaled 25.4 million 60-kg bags in June, their highest since June 2009, the ICO said.

Major importers, such as the United States and European Union, have large coffee inventories despite a third straight global deficit year. “The market has remained well supplied by stocks accumulated during surplus years in 2012-13 and 2013-14,” ICO said. The ICO has forecast world coffee production at 153.9 million bags in the 2016-17 crop year that ended in September, up 1.5 percent from 2015-16, and pegged consumption at 155.1 million bags. This equated to a global deficit of 1.2 million bags in 2016-17, it said.

Meanwhile, exports from Brazil - the world’s biggest coffee grower - slid 7.3 percent to 29.3 million bags in the first 11 months of 2016-17, ICO data showed.

Brazil’s coffee stocks will increase by a slight 1.03 million bags with domestic consumption stable at 20.5 million bags. But dry weather in August could reduce 2017-18 production, the ICO said, which is currently forecast at 55 million bags. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.