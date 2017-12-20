FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bitcoin exchange Coinbase allows trading in Bitcoin Cash
#Asian Currency News
December 20, 2017 / 3:48 AM / 6 days ago

Bitcoin exchange Coinbase allows trading in Bitcoin Cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - San Francisco-based bitcoin exchange Coinbase said on Tuesday it would allow customers to buy, sell, send and receive Bitcoin Cash, a clone of the original cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Cash was created on Aug. 1 when Hong Kong-based digital currency exchange Bitfinex said a minority of bitcoin miners would be “forking” to create a new version of bitcoin to make trading faster and easier.

Coinbase said all customers who held a bitcoin balance on Coinbase at the time of the fork will now see an equal balance of Bitcoin Cash available in their Coinbase account. bit.ly/2klmEUI (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
