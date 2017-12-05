Colombia's coal output down 8.1 percent in third quarter

BOGOTA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Colombia’s coal output fell 8.1 percent to 21.5 million tonnes in the third quarter from a year earlier, the national mining agency said on Monday.

The Andean nation, the world’s fifth-largest coal exporter, produced 23.4 million tonnes in the third quarter of 2016, the ministry said in a statement.

So far this year, the sector has produced 65.1 million tonnes of coal, 4.4 percent lower than for the same period a year ago.

The biggest players in Colombia’s coal industry are Drummond Co, Glencore Plc, Murray Energy Corp’s Colombia Natural Resources, and Cerrejon, which is jointly owned by BHP Billiton, Anglo American PLC and Glencore. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Peter Cooney)