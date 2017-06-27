FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's Grupo Aval to issue $132.9 mln in bonds
House price growth weakest in over four years
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
June 27, 2017 / 8:38 PM / a month ago

Colombia's Grupo Aval to issue $132.9 mln in bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, June 27 (Reuters) - Grupo Aval, Colombia's largest holding company, will issue 400 billion pesos ($132.9 million) in local bonds on Wednesday, the company said.

The paper will come due in three years with a maximum yield of inflation plus 3.10 percent and in 25 years with a yield of inflation plus 4.40 percent.

Money raised from the bonds will go toward working capital, among other expenses, Grupo Aval said in a statement to the financial regulator on Tuesday.

($1 = 3,010.68 Colombian pesos)

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

