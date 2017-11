BOGOTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank said on Friday it will vote on the benchmark interest rate only at eight meetings per year, instead of its traditional 12.

The board will vote on the interest rate in January, March, April, June, July, September, October and December. The quarterly inflation report will continue to be published in February, May, August and November. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)