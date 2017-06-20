FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Dutch autorities confirm kidnapping of two in Colombia
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 20, 2017 / 5:53 AM / 2 months ago

Dutch autorities confirm kidnapping of two in Colombia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 20 (Reuters) - The Netherlands foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that two employees of the television program "Spoorloos", or "Missing", have been kidnapped in Colombia.

Earlier, Colombia's military said two Dutch journalists were kidnapped by Marxist ELN rebels in a conflict area of northeastern Colombia.

The Dutch foreign ministry said it was giving the case its "highest priority" but communication about its efforts "is not in the interest of those involved."

The Colombian military identified the pair as Derk Johannes Bolt, 62, a television journalist, and Eugenio Ernest Marie, 58, a cameraman.

It was not clear from the Netherlands' foreign ministry statement whether both have Dutch nationality. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.