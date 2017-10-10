FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colonial partners with Enterprise for fuel exports from Beaumont terminal
October 10, 2017 / 6:56 PM / in 9 days

Colonial partners with Enterprise for fuel exports from Beaumont terminal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline and Enterprise Products Partners said on Tuesday they have partnered to boost exports from the Beaumont refined oil products terminal in Texas to rival the Houston Ship Channel.

Colonial Terminal Logistics, a unit of Colonial Pipeline, is offering marine logistic services, that include blending, dock usage and access to as much as 2 million barrels of new storage at Enterprise’s Beaumont, Texas, facility.

Colonial’s shippers will be able to move fuel from thirteen Gulf Coast refineries to the Beaumont terminal for vessel loading.

The Colonial Pipeline is the biggest refined products system in the U.S. and hauls more than 3 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and other fuel from the Gulf Coast to the populous northeast every day.

U.S. refined product exports have surged over the past year as demand from Latin America and Europe jumped. Exports of petroleum products topped 5 million barrels per day in the week to Sept. 29, the highest in more than three months, according to U.S. government data. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

