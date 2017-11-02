FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Coloplast plummet after new strategy disappoints
Sections
Featured
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
politics
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
uk
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
israel
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 2, 2017 / 11:39 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Shares in Coloplast plummet after new strategy disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast fell more than 10 percent on Thursday, after the company gave up its long-term target to improve its EBIT margin every year.

The long-term EBIT margin guidance was changed from a yearly 50-100 basis point improvement, to a guidance of delivering an EBIT margin of more than 30 percent at constant currencies, the company said in its fourth-quarter announcement.

“The target is a very bad thing to pull out. It shows they will be using more money to grow aggressively, and that is what the investors are reacting negatively to,” analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen from Alm. Brand Bank said. (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.