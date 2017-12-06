FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian ferry company Color Group plans initial public offering
Sections
Featured
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 6, 2017 / 12:53 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Norwegian ferry company Color Group plans initial public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s Color Group, the owner of ferry company Color Line, has appointed banks to prepare a potential initial public offering on the Oslo stock exchange, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“A listing will increase Color Group’s ability to fund further growth projects,” it added.

Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB were retained as financial advisors, while law firm BAHR was retained as legal counsel.

The group’s owner, O.N. Sunde AS, plans to remain a major shareholder and owner after a potential flotation.

“A potential listing will give the company an opportunity to balance the portfolio in a way that is beneficial,” it added.

In 2016, Color Group had revenues of 4.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($592.40 million) and a pretax profit of 516 million.

$1 = 8.2715 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.