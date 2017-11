Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spam meat maker Hormel Foods Corp said on Tuesday it will acquire deli meat and salami maker Columbus Manufacturing Inc for about $850 million.

Columbus Manufacturing, which calls itself a “millennial-focused” brand selling Italian salami and deli meats, had annual sales of about $300 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)