Egypt's CIB seeks to increase its capital by 25 pct

CAIRO, June 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, will seek approval to issue bonus shares to increase its capital by 25 percent at its next general assembly meeting, the bank said in a statement published in local newspapers on Tuesday.

CIB invited its shareholders to hold a general meeting on July 18.

The bank said it will seek to increase its capital to 14.522 billion Egyptian pounds ($809 million) from 11.618 billion pounds through the distribution of a bonus share for every four original shares.