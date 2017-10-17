Comerica Q3 profit rises 51.4 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. regional bank holding company Comerica Inc on Tuesday reported a 51.4 pct rise in third-quarter profit, helped by higher net interest income.

The Dallas-based bank’s net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $224 million, or $1.26 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $148 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Comerica said net interest income rose 21.3 percent to $546 million. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)