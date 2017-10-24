Commerzbank gives defense mandate to Goldman Sachs -source

MUNICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Commerzbank has hired Goldman Sachs to help it defend itself against potential takeover bids, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, following growing speculation that the lender might attract suitors.

Commerzbank and Goldman Sachs both declined to comment. The Financial Times earlier reported Commerzbank has hired Goldman Sachs and Rothschild to analyse possible M&A scenarios, citing people following the situation. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kathrin Jones and John Stonestreet)