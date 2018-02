FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Commerzbank reported on Thursday a 51 percent decline in net profit in the fourth quarter amid weak markets and as the German lender focuses on a major overhaul.

The 90 million euro ($110.5 million) quarterly net profit at Germany’s second-largest lender after Deutsche Bank was above expectations of 69.7 million euros, according to a Reuters poll of nine banks and brokerages. ($1 = 0.8143 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Douglas Busvine)