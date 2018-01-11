FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global commodity assets under management rise to $311 bln in Dec -Barclays
January 11, 2018 / 7:42 PM / a day ago

Global commodity assets under management rise to $311 bln in Dec -Barclays

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 11 (Reuters) - Total global commodity assets under management
(AUM) were valued at $311 billion in December, up $3.1 billion from
November and $45 billion from a year earlier, according to Barclays.
    Commodity prices gained from economic growth, supply disruptions
and increased geopolitical risk in 2017, which helped push investor
AUM to multi-year highs, the bank said in a note.    
    Precious metals accounted for over 40 percent of the AUM at $131
billion, followed by energy at $97 billion, the note said.
    "The markets closed out 2017 on a strong note, as commodities from
energy to metals surged into year-end." 
    December saw an inflow of $3.4 billion in commodity investment
compared with an outflow of $3.3 billion in November. Total investment
in energy was $1.4 billion, followed by agriculture at $900 million
and precious and base metals at $500 million each.     
    "The global economic outlook for 2018 remains robust, which should
lend support to the broader commodity complex, but idiosyncratic
factors could cause commodities such as oil and copper to weaken from
current levels," analysts at the bank said. 
    
    Following is a breakdown of AUM in commodities in billions of
dollars, according to Barclays:
 
                         Dec-17   Nov-17  Oct-17   Q4 17  Q3 17
 Total Commodity AUM        311      308    307    311     307
 Precious Metals            131      133    132    131     136
 Base Metals                31        29     30     31     29
 Agriculture                52        52     52     52     52
 Energy                     97        94     92     97     90
 
                              Dec-17    Nov-17  Oct-17  Q4 17    Q3 17
 Total Commodity AUM           311        308     307    311      307
 Exchange-traded products      148        151     150    148     152
 Estimate of index swap         156       149     150    156     148
 Medium-term notes              6.8        6.9    7.0    6.8     7.1
                                                                
 
 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
