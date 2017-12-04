FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 4, 2017 / 2:54 PM / in 18 hours

Nicholas Kennedy takes over commodities helm at Euronext

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) -

* Nicholas Kennedy has taken over the post of Head of Commodities at Euronext from Olivier Raevel who is leaving the company, the exchange said on Monday.

* Kennedy, who was previously head of business development, commodities at Euronext, took up his new job on Dec. 1, a spokeswoman said.

* Euronext’s commodities markets mainly include agricultural products such as milling wheat, maize (corn) and rapeseed contracts. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

