FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
MOVES-Commodities research head Hamilton leaves Macquarie in London
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Commodities research head Hamilton leaves Macquarie in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Colin Hamilton, head of commodities research at Macquarie in London, has left the bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Hamilton had been with Macquarie. Australia's biggest investment bank, since 2009, first as an analyst, and since 2012 as head of commodities research, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before that, he was a research manager with metals consultancy CRU, the profile said.

Both Hamilton and a spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment on his departure. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.