February 27, 2018 / 9:31 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Community Health reports 32 pct drop in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc reported nearly a 32 percent drop in fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, mainly due to a $591 million rise in contractual allowances and provision for bad debts.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $2.01 billion, or $17.98 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $220 million, or $1.99 per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue fell to $3.06 billion from $4.47 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

