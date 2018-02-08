Compass Group sees FY organic revenue growth at top end of forecast

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc, the world’s biggest catering firm, said it expected full-year organic revenue growth to be at the higher end of its forecast, helped by continued strength in North America and better-than-expected performance in Europe.

Compass, which provides meals for office workers, armed forces and school children around the world, said its organic revenue growth would be above the middle of its 4-6 percent target range.

Organic revenue grew 5.9 percent in the three months to Dec. 31, it said.

The company’s long-time Chief Executive Richard Cousins, who said in September he would step down from the top job, died in a seaplane crash on New Year’s eve, forcing Compass to advance the date Dominic Blakemore would start as CEO to Jan. 1. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)