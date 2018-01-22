FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 7:27 AM / a day ago

UK's Computacenter says to beat 2017 expectations, sees stable 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc’s 2017 adjusted pre-tax results are set to beat expectations driven by strength across Germany, the United Kingdom and France, the British IT services company said on Monday.

The provider of computer services to customers including Domino’s Pizza and department chain John Lewis Plc also said a number of one-off costs and investments would impact 2018.

The company said these costs would hold back profitability “enhancement” and said 2018 would be “one of stable profitability”.

Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
