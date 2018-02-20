FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Energy
February 20, 2018 / 9:35 PM / a day ago

Concho Resources reports fourth-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Concho Resources Inc reported a profit for the fourth quarter on Tuesday compared with a year-ago loss, helped largely by a $398 million benefit from U.S. tax changes.

The company posted net income of $267 million, or $1.79 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $125 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total production rose 28 percent to 19 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.