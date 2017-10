KINSHASA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A military cargo plane crashed in Congo’s capital Kinshasa on Saturday, killing the crew, the director of the city’s main airport said.

It was unclear how many crew members were on board.

“There was a crash of a cargo plane. It’s a military plane,” George Tabora, the director of Kinshasa’s N‘Djili Airport, said. “It wasn’t transporting passengers. The crew did not survive the crash.”