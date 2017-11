ABIDJAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s central bank said on Thursday that it expects year-end inflation to stand at 49.8 percent, down from an earlier estimate of over 52 percent.

A recovery in the prices of copper and other top exports as well as government efforts to rein in deficits have slightly slowed inflation, although the latest projection is still double last year’s figure of 25 percent. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Gareth Jones)