ABIDJAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo said on Saturday that it expects its economy to grow 3.2 percent this year, up from an earlier projection of 3.1 percent, due to slight improvements in commodity prices and mining sector activity.

Congo, Africa’s top copper producer, saw GDP grow just 2.4 percent in 2016, owing largely to low commodity prices, following a five-year period during which it averaged nearly 8 percent growth. (Reporting By Aaron Ross)