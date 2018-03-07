Congo's Kabila plans to sign new mining code "shortly" -govt statement

KINSHASA, March 7 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila plans “shortly” to sign into law a new mining code that is vigorously opposed by industry, the government said on Wednesday.

The announcement followed a nearly six-hour meeting between Kabila and mining executives in Kinshasa about the new code, which will raise taxes and remove a stability clause in the current law protecting miners from fiscal changes for 10 years.

The miners’ concerns “will be taken into account through a constructive dialogue with the government after the promulgation of the new mining law”, a government statement said. (Reporting by Amedee Mwarabu writing by Aaron Ross editing by Mark Heinrich)