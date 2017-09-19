FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Congo's Gecamines to set new rules on mining proceeds
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
September 19, 2017 / 9:00 AM / in a month

UPDATE 1-Congo's Gecamines to set new rules on mining proceeds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Congo’s Gecamines will implement new controls to “hold its partners accountable” in copper and cobalt projects, the state miner said on Tuesday.

Gecamines’ partners on mining projects include Glencore , China Molybdenum and Ivanhoe. The company said it will initiate discussions with its partners soon.

The move follows the preliminary results of audits which it said “indicate that Gecamines’ partnerships may have not been managed in the best interest of all shareholders, particularly the minority shareholder Gecamines”.

A representative from the industry-led Chamber of Mines could not be reached for immediate comment.

Congo, Africa’s top copper producer, saw production rise 15 percent in the first half of 2017, while cobalt production surged 27 percent.

Gecamines is heavily indebted and has consistently failed to meet production targets, however. Since its heyday in the mid-1980s, it has sold off most of its assets and entered joint ventures with foreign partners. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; editing by Nellie Peyton and Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.