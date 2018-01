DAKAR, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Congolese security forces shot dead two men in the capital Kinshasa on Sunday during protests against President Joseph Kabila’s refusal to step down from office, Human Rights Watch said.

The two men were killed outside St. Alphonse church in Kinshasa’s Matete district, the advocacy group’s Central Africa director, Ida Sawyer, told Reuters. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Gareth Jones)