Congo Republic weighing possible moratorium on debt payments -PM

BRAZZAVILLE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Congo Republic is weighing the possibility of halting payments on its debt with private creditors as it seeks a bail-out with the International Monetary Fund, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

“We believe with the help of the IMF we will discuss with the traders,” Clement Mouamba told reporters in the capital Brazzaville. “We are going to consider the possibility of putting in place a moratorium.” (Reporting by Christian Elion; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)