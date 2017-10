ABIDJAN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Congo Republic’s public or publicly guaranteed debt stood at 5.329 trillion CFA francs, or around $9.14 billion, at the end of July, the International Monetary Fund said at the end of an assessment mission on Wednesday.

The amount, which equates to around 110 percent of the oil producer’s gross domestic product, does not include debt currently under litigation, it said. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Chris Reese)