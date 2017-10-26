FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Connect Group sees return to growth in 2018; to cut jobs
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 26, 2017 / 6:42 AM / a day ago

Connect Group sees return to growth in 2018; to cut jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc, a newspaper distributor and parcel delivery company, on Thursday said it expected to return to growth in 2018 as it restructures its core units.

The company also said it would cut 340 jobs, about 6 percent of its workforce, in 2018 as it looks to integrate its businesses.

Connect reported a 3.1 percent fall in full-year adjusted revenue to 1.59 billion pounds ($2.11 billion). Adjusted pretax profit for the year fell 4.6 percent to 48 million pounds.

The company also issued a 3.1 percent higher final dividend of 6.7 pence, taking the full-year dividend to 9.8 pence, a rise of 3.2 percent.

$1 = 0.7544 pounds Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.