FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ConocoPhillips, Ecuador to settle World Bank arbitration award
Sections
Featured
Growth slows, prices jump for UK services firms
Economy
Growth slows, prices jump for UK services firms
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
Technology
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
Sport
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 4, 2017 / 1:08 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

ConocoPhillips, Ecuador to settle World Bank arbitration award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips and Ecuador agreed to terms of a settlement under an arbitration award in a case where the energy company had been seeking compensation related to confiscation of assets.

A World Bank panel in February ordered the South American country to pay $380 million in damages to the oil and gas producer’s subsidiary Burlington Resources.

ConocoPhillips said it received $75 million on Dec. 1 and would receive $262 million by April 2018.

The settlement includes an offset for the decision awarding Ecuador $42 million on its counterclaims, of which Burlington is entitled an additional $24 million, ConocoPhillips said.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.