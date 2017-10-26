FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConocoPhillips swings to quarterly profit as oil prices rise
October 26, 2017 / 11:12 AM / a day ago

ConocoPhillips swings to quarterly profit as oil prices rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, said on Thursday it swung to a third-quarter profit helped by rising crude prices and cost cuts.

The company also lowered its 2017 capital budget by 10 percent to $4.5 billion.

Conoco posted earnings of $420 million, or 34 cents per share, compared to a loss of $1.04 billion, or 84 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Production fell 23 percent to 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, due in part to the effects of Hurricane Harvey. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

