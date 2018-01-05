FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Constellation Brands' third-quarter profit jumps 21 percent
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
deals
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Half as many migrants landed in Europe in 2017 as 2016 - IOM
world
Half as many migrants landed in Europe in 2017 as 2016 - IOM
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 5, 2018 / 12:44 PM / a day ago

Constellation Brands' third-quarter profit jumps 21 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Premium beer maker Constellation Brands Inc posted a 21 percent surge in profits for its third quarter, as retailers stocked more Corona Extra and Modelo Especial beers during Labor Day and Thanksgiving.

The Victor, New York-based company’s net income rose to $491.1 million, or $2.44 per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 30, from $405.9 million, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell marginally to $1.80 billion from $1.81 billion. (bit.ly/2F3QAxl)

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.