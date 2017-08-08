CORRECTED-Continental Resources 2nd-qtr loss shrinks, 2017 capex slashed

(Corrects year to 2017 in headline.)

HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Continental Resources Inc said on Tuesday that its second-quarter loss narrowed and that it would cut its capital budget for the year.

The company, which is majority controlled by Chief Executive Harold Hamm, posted a net loss of $63.6 million, or 17 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $119.4 million, or 32 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Production in the period rose about 6 percent to 226,213 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Continental cut its budget to a range of $1.75 billion to $1.95 billion, from a prior $1.95 billion target. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by G Crosse)