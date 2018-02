Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Continental Resources Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly profit spiked due to rising production and crude prices.

The company posted fourth-quarter net income of $841.9 million, or $2.25 per share, compared with $27.7 million, or 7 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 37 percent to 286,985 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)