January 15, 2018 / 8:44 AM / 2 days ago

GRAPHIC-CME copper volumes surge in 2017 on lower costs as rivals fade

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - CME Group won a bigger
slice of the copper market in 2017 from its rivals in London and
Shanghai, a Reuters analysis of exchange data showed, a trend
that is expected to continue though this year.
    Trades of CME's Comex copper contract surged 25.7 percent
last year to a record of more than 300 million tonnes, the
analysis showed. That makes Comex the world's second-biggest
contract by volume.
    At the London Metal Exchange (LME), holder of the world's
largest copper contract, volumes fell by 7.9 percent to the
lowest since 2010. Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) volumes fell
by a quarter to the lowest since 2011.
    LME copper accounted for about 60 percent of the market
volumes traded, compared to around 21 percent for the CME and 19
percent for the ShFE, the data showed. Overall volumes this year
fell by nearly 6 percent from 2016 even as prices soared 30
percent.    
    CME volumes rose because traders said there was interest in
the International Incentive Program (IIP) that lowered fees for
high-volume traders. The CME contract is monthly, which made it
easier to set up arbitrage opportunities with other contracts,
such as on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, which is also
monthly.
    However, the LME contract is based on a forward structure
out to three months that requires more effort to align with the
other exchanges since it rolls forward on a daily basis.
    "Due to the ease of execution and the lack of LME date
structure, arbitrage trade with the CME is a lot easier," said a
London-based broker with Asian clients. "And the IIP program
makes the trade even sweeter."
    The CME said its new client acquisition efforts, copper
supply and demand dynamics, price swings, and commercial and
hedging participation fuelled volume growth. 
    The Comex contract was also boosted by physical movements of
South American copper to storage sites in the United States as
traders placed bets on rising demand from a potential
infrastructure expansion under President Donald Trump.
    Comex copper stockpiles are at their highest since March
2004 and are the most among any exchange. HG-STX-COMEX
    Rising investor interest in commodities has also helped the
Comex contract. 
    Total global commodity assets under management were valued
at $311 billion in December, up $45 billion from a year earlier,
according to Barclays.
    "A lot of these U.S. asset managers who are now allocating
money to the commodities space are also allocating towards CME,"
said an Asia-based trader.     
                   
    The LME said it was focusing on the needs of the physical
metals industry by keeping its three-month daily date structure
following after a wide-ranging industry review.
    "The LME will prioritise a stable and sustainable base of
business from physical and sophisticated financial investors
over the short-term pursuit of transient volume,” said a LME
spokeswoman.
            
     COPPER VOLUMES IN TONNES
          LME                CME               ShFE
    2016        968,491,350       244,520,813   361,974,575
    2017        892,090,350       307,978,166   270,500,675
        
     LME volumes in lots 2017
                        2017          2016         Change
 ALUMINIUM        54,787,773    56,082,746          -2.3%
 COPPER           35,683,614    38,739,654          -7.9%
 LEAD             11,122,386    10,936,361           1.7%
 NICKEL           21,994,353    20,690,179           6.3%
 TIN               1,215,562     1,360,010         -10.6%
 ZINC             31,005,368    28,123,804          10.2%
 LME copper, aluminium, zinc and lead lot size is 25 tonnes
LME tin lot size is 5 tonnes, LME nickel lot size is 6 tonnes.  
Source: LME exchange data     
  
     ShFE volumes by lots in 2017
                   2017         2016      Y/Y CH
 Copper          54,100,135   72,394,915   -25.3%
 Aluminium       65,423,439   44,391,785    47.4%
 Zinc            91,449,266   73,065,922    25.2%
 Lead            12,509,166    4,561,200   174.3%
 Tin              2,083,571    3,168,348   -34.2%
 Nickel          74,154,526  100,249,941   -26.0%
 *ShFE copper, aluminium, zinc and lead lots size is 5 tonnes
*ShFE tin, nickel lots size is 1 tonne
*Volumes halved as ShFE counts buy and sell in its data
 Source: ShFE exchange data   
  


    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton Additional reporting by Tom Daly
in SHANGHAI.; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
