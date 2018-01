(Corrects bullet to “less than 50 pct” stake from “51 pct”)

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Godrej Agrovet Ltd:

* ACQUIRED LESS THAN 50 PERCENT OF TOTAL PAID-UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF MAXXIMILK PRIVATE LIMITED BY WAY OF PREFERENTIAL ISSUE Source text: bit.ly/2G910Mo Further company coverage: