CORRECTED-TABLE-Universal Entertainment 9-MTH parent results

(Corrects latest period to "9 months ended Dec 31, 2017" from "Year ended Dec 31, 2017") Feb 14 (Reuters)- Universal Entertainment Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 53.32 114.75 (+24.7 pct) Operating 558 mln 36.42 (+91.0 pct) Recurring loss 14.45 25.07 (+79.2 pct) Net loss 15.56 16.84 (+139.7 pct) EPS loss 197.19 yen 228.43 yen EPS Diluted 228.08 yen Ann Div NIL 40.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL 40.00 yen