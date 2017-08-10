FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Cosan sees improving returns for ethanol
August 10, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil's Cosan sees improving returns for ethanol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Energy and infrastructure company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio said on Thursday ethanol sales were giving better returns than sugar in some Brazilian states, a factor that could change its current production mix.

Executives of Cosan, which partners Royal Dutch Shell Plc in the 50-50 joint venture Raízen, said during a call with analysts that the company had reduced sugar hedging compared to its position during this same period last year, expecting prices for the sweetener to recover mid-term. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

