Costco's profit jumps 17 percent on higher membership fees, online sales

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, fueled by higher membership fees and strong online sales.

Net income attributable to Costco rose to $640 million, or $1.45 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 26, from $545 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $31.81 billion from $28.10 billion.

Comparable store sales, excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations, rose 7.9 percent. Analysts’ on average had estimated a 5.6 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.