UK competition watchdog raises concerns about Refresco bottling deal

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority on Wednesday said it is concerned that Refresco’s $1.25 billion purchase of Canada-based Cott Corp’s bottling activities could result in higher prices or lead to lower quality standards.

The UK regulator will refer the acquisition by the Netherlands-based drinks bottler for an in-depth investigation unless Refresco offers undertakings that would assuage its worries, the watchdog said.

The CMA noted that both Refresco and Cott have sizeable businesses in Britain. (Reporting by Ben Martin; editing by Jason Neely)