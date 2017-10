Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s Metro Inc said on Wednesday it would sell the majority of its stake in convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc in three separate deals for C$57.17 per share, or about C$1.5 billion ($1.20 billion).

The stake sale also includes shares held by the food retailer’s Metro Canada Holdings Inc unit, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1.2456 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)