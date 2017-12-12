China's Country Garden suspends property services unit spin-off

HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China’s largest developer by sales Country Garden said it has suspended a plan to spin off its property services unit due to a change in government policies.

The company said in a filing to the stock exchange on Monday that it has resolved to withdraw its application for the Shanghai listing, over a year after it applied to the Chinese securities regulator.

Country Garden did not give details of the policy change.

“The company is evaluating its options, including the seeking of a separate listing of the assets related to property management on a securities exchange elsewhere,” it said.

The suspension would not have any material adverse effect on its financial position or operation, it added. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)