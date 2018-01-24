Estate agent Countrywide CEO Alison Platt resigns

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Countrywide, Britain’s biggest lettings and estate agency firm, said Chief Executive Officer Alison Platt had stepped down, a week after the company warned on full-year group income after a disappointing fourth quarter.

Platt will also resign from the board, the company said.

Countrywide said Paul Creffield, previously managing director of the company’s commercial development division, has been appointed as group operations director with immediate effect.

The company said in August that Platt would take on more responsibilities as it executes a new organisational structure. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)