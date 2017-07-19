FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
Railroad operator CP Rail's profit jumps 46 pct
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 19, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 18 days ago

Railroad operator CP Rail's profit jumps 46 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Railroad operator Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a 46.3 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it shipped a higher volume of commodities.

CP's net income rose to C$480 million ($381 million), or C$3.27 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$328 million, or C$2.15 per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company's revenue rose 13.3 percent to C$1.64 billion. ($1 = 1.2591 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.