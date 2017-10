Oct 17 (Reuters) - Railroad operator Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a 47 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher shipments.

CP’s net income rose to C$510 million ($407.15 million), or C$3.50 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$347 million, or C$2.34 per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company’s total revenue rose to C$1.60 billion from C$1.55 billion. ($1 = C$1.25) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)