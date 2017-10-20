FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Shareholders in CPFL Renovaveis in dispute with China's State Grid
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2017 / 8:37 PM / in 4 days

UPDATE 1-Shareholders in CPFL Renovaveis in dispute with China's State Grid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of dispute)

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Minority shareholders in the renewable energy unit of Brazil´s power holding company CPFL Energia SA are questioning the price offered by State Grid Corp of China to buy out minority shareholders in the unit, according to documents seen by Reuters.

A group of minority shareholders filed a complaint with Brazil’s securities regulator CVM questioning the price set by State Grid to buy out minority shareholders in CPFL Energias Renováveis SA, the documents show.

The shareholders include funds managed by Patria Investimentos Ltda, Grupo BTG Pactual, German bank DEG and the International Finance Corporation, an arm of the World Bank.

State Grid’s tender offer to minority shareholders of parent CPFL Energia had a higher premium over market prices that was not applied in the offer price for shareholders in the renewable unit, the group said in their complaint.

According to the documents, State Grid are offering 12.20 reais per share, but minority shareholders want 16.74 reais. CVM has asked for more information on the way the price was defined by the Chinese company, and delayed the authorization for the tender offer in the renewables unit.

Regulator CVM declined to comment. Patria, IFC, DEG and State Grid did not immediately comment. Newspaper Valor Economico reported the dispute earlier on Friday.

The acquisition of power holding company CPFL by State Grid was the largest deal in Brazil last year. State Grid took formal ownership of the Brazilian company in January. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo and Jake Spring in Brasilia; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.