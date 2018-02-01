FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Consumer Products & Retail News
February 1, 2018 / 7:25 AM / a day ago

Britain's Cranswick says Q3 revenue ahead on strong Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - British meat supplier Cranswick Plc said third-quarter revenue was ahead of last year on volume growth and a strong trading over the Christmas period.

The pork and poultry supplier said export volumes to Far Eastern markets were well ahead of the same period last year.

Cranswick, which has a very strong presence in the pork export market of China, said UK pig prices have continued to ease during the period and the downward trend would reflect in selling prices. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.