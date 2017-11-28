FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Cranswick posts 17.2 pct jump in half-year profit
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 28, 2017 / 7:29 AM / a day ago

Britain's Cranswick posts 17.2 pct jump in half-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - British food products supplier Cranswick Plc reported a 17.2 percent jump in half-year profit, helped by growth in sales volumes and its recent acquisition of a pork business in Northern Ireland.

Like-for-like revenue was 18 percent higher in the six months ended Sept. 30, while volumes rose 9.9 percent.

Cranswick, which processes and supplies fresh pork, sausage, bacon, cooked meats, poultry, charcuterie and pastry products, said adjusted profit before tax rose to 44.4 million pounds ($59 million) in the period from 37.9 million pounds a year ago.

$1 = 0.7509 pounds Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
