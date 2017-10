PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - French cooperative bank Credit Mutuel has sold its stakes in aero engine maker Safran and construction company Eiffage, it said on Tuesday.

It sold 3.2 million shares in Safran, that would represent 276.8 million euros ($326.57 million), based on 86.5 euro per share closing price, and 2.8 million shares in Eiffage - worth 246 million euros. ($1 = 0.8476 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; editing by John Irish)